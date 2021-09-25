Sania Mirza and Zhang Shuai Enter Doubles Final at Ostrava Open

In the semi-final clash, Sania and Zhang opened up a 4-0 lead and though they were broken in the fifth game, the Indo-Chinese pair maintained their serve after that as they won the set 6-2. The Indo-Chinese pair converted all three break points while saving two of the three on their serve. They managed to put in 72.7 percent of their serves while their rivals could only manage 58.3 percent.

The Japanese pair put up a better fight in the second set as they surged ahead by breaking the service of the Indo-Chinese pair in the fifth game.

However, Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya surrendered their lead in the 10th game. Sania Mirza and Zhang Shuai took off from there to wrap up the match in straight sets.