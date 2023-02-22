A Trailblazer Who Transcended Tennis: Somdev Devvarman’s Tribute to Sania Mirza

“I will be completely honest with you here – absolutely none of us thought we had a chance of going deep into the tournament, let alone win. But while we were knocked out soon, Sania kept going,” the 38-year-old shares, in an exclusive interview with The Quint.

“Next thing you know, she is in the final. After she won it, Sania was at the Wimbledon ball alongside some of the greatest tennis players of all time – Roger Federer, Serena Williams and others. Even at that young age, she was not overawed by the occasion. It so felt that she belonged to that stage, amid the superstars, and we knew there was no stopping her,” Somdev adds, with his elation making his pride evident. Pride, of the girl he had met 26 years ago.