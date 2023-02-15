WPL 2023: RCB Rope in Tennis Legend Sania Mirza as Mentor

Sania Mirza Is the Perfect Role Model: RCB VP Rajesh V Menon

Meanwhile, Rajesh V Menon, Head and Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said that Mirza, who has been honoured with Padma Bhushan, Arjuna Award and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, is the perfect role model.

"We are glad and honoured to welcome Sania Mirza as mentor of the RCB women's team. She is the perfect role model with her success stemming out of her sheer hard work, passion, and determination, despite many challenges in her playing career," said Menon.

"Sania is someone our young generation looks up to and she can motivate, encourage our team as she herself has been an uber competitive player who understands how to overcome challenges and handle pressure at various situations at the highest level of sports. Her stature and gravitas as well as her attitude will inspire and bring the much needed panache to transform the team with a Bold Personality," she added.