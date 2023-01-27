Sania Mirza Bows Out of Grand Slams With a Final Defeat at Australian Open 2023

Indian tennis ace, Sania Mirza’s last Grand Slam match resulted in a defeat here in the Australian Open 2023. Competing in the mixed doubles final, the pair of Mirza and Rohan Bopanna lost against Brazil’s Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos 6-7, 2-6.

The 36-year-old was seen holding back tears at the Rod Laver Arena after her defeat, with this match being her last outing in a Grand Slam. Earlier this year, the six-time Grand Slam winner had announced that she will retire from the sport following the Dubai Tennis Championships, which will be held in February.