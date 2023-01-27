Sania Mirza Bows Out of Grand Slams With a Final Defeat at Australian Open 2023

Sania Mirza's last Grand Slam fixture ended in a mixed doubles final defeat here at the Australian Open 2023.
(Photo: PTI)
Indian tennis ace, Sania Mirza’s last Grand Slam match resulted in a defeat here in the Australian Open 2023. Competing in the mixed doubles final, the pair of Mirza and Rohan Bopanna lost against Brazil’s Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos 6-7, 2-6.
The 36-year-old was seen holding back tears at the Rod Laver Arena after her defeat, with this match being her last outing in a Grand Slam. Earlier this year, the six-time Grand Slam winner had announced that she will retire from the sport following the Dubai Tennis Championships, which will be held in February.
"If I cry, these are happy tears. I don't want to take away the moment from Matos-Stefani who have deserved this. I'm still going to play a couple more tournaments," she said after the match.
Reminiscing her match against Serena Williams at this very competition, back in 2005, she further stated "For me the most special memory remains playing against Serena here when I was 18 years old. Even though I lost that match, got blown off the court."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)