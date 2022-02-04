Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer to Team Up for Laver Cup

"The Laver Cup is such a unique event and I've loved competing in it. I suggested to Roger we should play doubles together in London and he seems keen, so now we just need to persuade our captain Bjorn," Nadal said.



"Roger has been a huge part of my career, a big rival and also a true friend. To be part of Team Europe together is great and if we're able to possibly share the court one more time as a doubles pairing then this would be a truly special experience for us both at this stage in our careers," he added.



Team Europe captain Borg is naturally thrilled to be able to name his first two "Captain's Picks" as he builds Team Europe for 2022.



"It doesn't get much better than being able to select Rafa and Roger for the Laver Cup in London," said Borg.



"What Rafa just achieved at the Australian Open last weekend was incredible. He embodies the spirit of our game and we are so lucky to have him and Roger as role models for our sport. Two great champions, one incredible city and an iconic venue - it is going to be truly momentous."