After Australian Open Win, Rafael Nadal Confirms He Has No Plans of Retiring

After six months on the sidelines due to a surgery, Nadal's pulled off one of the greatest Grand Slam final escapes, by beating Daniil Medvedev in five sets to win his second Australian Open crown.

Thirteen years since he defeated Roger Federer in Melbourne, the 35-year-old became just the fourth man in the open era to capture every major twice following a remarkable 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 victory against Daniil Medvedev. It was his first comeback from two sets down in a major final and first at any stage of a Grand Slam since the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2007.

Following the victory, Nadal was quick to praise Medvedev and insisted the rising star would taste success Down Under in the future.

'I know it's a tough moment, Daniil. You're an amazing champion. I've been in this position a couple of times trying to have the trophy with me. It has been one of the most emotional nights in my tennis career, and to share the court with you is just an honour," Nadal said.