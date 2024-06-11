Paris Olympics: Rohan Bopanna, Sumit Nagal Secure Quotas for India in Tennis

India's Rohan Bopanna.
Indian tennis stars Rohan Bopanna and Sumit Nagal secured 2024 Paris Olympics quotas in tennis through their ATP Rankings in doubles and singles, respectively.
As per Olympics.com, Nagal, who was ranked 95th last week, achieved a career-high ranking of 77th following his ATP Challenger title win at the Heilbronn Neckarcup in Germany on Sunday.
The men’s and women’s doubles draws at Paris 2024 will feature 32 teams, a team being a pair of athletes from the same nation, a maximum of two teams per nation.
The tennis qualification window for Paris 2024 concluded on Monday. National Olympic Committees have until June 19 to confirm the utilisation of their allocated quotas.
