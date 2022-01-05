Djokovic Must Provide Evidence on Vaccine Exemption or Go Home: Australian PM

Tennis Australia and the Victorian state government said Djokovic was one of a "handful" of successful applicants among 26 people who sought exemptions from being vaccinated, but had not received any special treatment in the anonymous application process.

"We await his presentation and what evidence he provides us to support that," Morrison said.

"If that evidence is insufficient, then he won't be treated any different to anyone else and he'll be on the next plane home. There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all. None whatsoever."

The Australian PM said there had been numerous exemptions granted to those who had been able to support their applications. "So the circumstances are not unique, the issue is whether he has sufficient evidence to support that he would qualify for that exception," he said.

Granting exemption to Djokovic has led to plenty of criticism for the Australian Open organisers. The Serbian has declined to make public his vaccination status and had said he might not participate in Melbourne due to concerns over quarantine regulations. Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley also clarified that the application process was confidential and run by independent experts.

"We completely understand and empathise with ... people being upset about the fact that Novak has come in because of his statements over the past couple of years around vaccination," Tiley told reporters.

"However it is ultimately up to him to discuss with the public his condition, if he chooses to do that, and the reasons why he received an exemption."