Novak Djokovic Will Play at Australian Open; Granted COVID-19 Vaccine Exemption

World Number one Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he will be participating at the 2022 Australian Open after receiving a medical exemption from having a Covid-19 vaccination.
The defending champion has won the title 9 times so far and is yet to make a statement about his vaccination status. All players and staff at the Australian Open must be vaccinated or have an exemption granted by an expert independent panel.
Djokovic is eyeing a tenth Australian open title and record 21st Grand Slam crown. The Australian Open begins on 17 January.
"I've spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I'm heading down under with an exemption permission," he said on Instagram on Tuesday. "Let's go 2022."
The Serbian had earlier said he was unsure of participation due to concerns over Australia's quarantine rules. Djokovic has previously expressed his opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine and his father Srdjan said in late November that his son would probably not play in Melbourne, accusing the organisers of "blackmail".
His silence on his own vaccination status had led to plenty of talk about whether he will finally make it to the tournament.
Government officials in Victoria, which hosts the Australian Open, had been adamant that only vaccinated players would be able to play.
"They're the rules. Medical exemptions are just that — it's not a loophole for privileged tennis players," the state's Deputy Premier James Merlino said last month.
Ace Spaniard Rafael Nadal is already in Melbourne for the tournament having recovered from COVID-19.
(With AFP Inputs)