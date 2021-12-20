Rafael Nadal Says He Has Tested Positive for COVID-19

Rafael Nadal, on Monday, 20 December, said he has tested positive for COVID-19 on his return to Spain from Abu Dhabi, where he participated in an exhibition tournament last week.

"I am having some unpleasant moments but I hope that I will improve little by little. I am now homebound and have reported the result to those who have been in contact with me," Nadal said in a statement.

"As a consequence of the situation, I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will analyze my options depending on my situation. I will keep you informed of any decisions about my future tournaments! Thank you all in advance for your support and understanding," he added.