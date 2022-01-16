Djokovic Deported After Judges' Verdict on Sunday, Replaced in Aus Open Draw

Federal agents escorted Djokovic and his team as they boarded an Emirates flight to Dubai on Sunday night, a journey expected to take 14 hours.

The 34-year-old, who is an opponent of people being forced to take the Covid-19 vaccine, was scheduled to play country-mate Miomir Kecmanovic on the Rod Laver Arena on January 17. He has been now replaced by World number 150 Salvatore Caruso in the Australian Open men's singles draw.

The deportation has evoked a strong reaction in Serbia with the country's President Aleksandar Vucic saying Australia had "humiliated themselves".

"They think that they have by this... this mistreatment of ten days humiliated Djokovic, but they have humiliated themselves. Djokovic can return to his country with his head held high," Vucic told a state media outlet.

Miomir Kecmanovic, who was set to face nine-time champion Djokovic in the first round of the Australian Open, called the incident a "bitter pill to swallow".

"Our little Serbian team here in Melbourne is upset and disappointed and I think we have to make an extra effort to somehow avenge our best representative who was prevented from being here," Kecmanovic wrote on Instagram.