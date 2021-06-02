Naomi Osaka And the Good Fight

The series of events, though, suggest that the relationship between the players and the management of the sport is far from cosy. The world’s No.2 found it convenient to announce her decision to skip the media interaction over social media rather than reach out directly to the FFT. It does not bode well for the business and its culture if a top athlete decides to dwell outside about her predicament rather than bring it to your notice.

The situation is only accentuated when the Grand Slams make it public knowledge that they were unable to speak with Osaka despite trying.

Feels like a classic frosty relationship, doesn’t it?

The joint statement, issued on 30 May, spoke of the need for engagement with players to understand their perspectives and improve their experiences. Some have argued that it sounded shallow, considering that it is their duty to enable such an environment instead of ruing its absence, in response to a desperate plea for help from one of their top players. Irrespective of what the statement said, the four biggies were seemingly exercising raw power with an iron fist in the face of a deviation from standard practice.