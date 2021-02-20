Naomi Osaka Demolishes Jennifer Brady to Win Australian Open

The 23-year-old from Japan faced challenge from her American challenger in the first set with the two holding serve till the ninth game which Osaka had to fight for and take on advantage. However, Osaka broke the 25-year-old Brady's serve in the 10th game and clinched it after being 30-40 down.

The second set was a much easier ride for the Japanese as she raced to a 4-0 lead.

Brady broke back in the fifth game and held her serve in the sixth game.

From thereon, Osaka held her serve to win the second set and the title.

Osaka hit six aces against two from Brady. She also had fewer double faults -- two against Brady's four.

This was Osaka's 21st consecutive match victory.