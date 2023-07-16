Czech In: The Marketa Vondrousova Story, From a Mining Town to Wimbledon Miracle

In the household of Markéta Vondroušová, celebrations for 16 July were planned a long while ago. Not that she, or her family engages in prognostication, but it so happens that a year ago on this date, she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Štěpán Šimek.

Straying away from her personal life, however, there was not much to cheer about in her professional realm in 2022. The tennis player was out of the court, having undergone wrist surgery only a couple of months ago.