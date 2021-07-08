I Really Don't Know, Need to Regroup: Federer on Retirement

Tennis ace Roger Federer, who crashed out of Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday night, is still undecided on retirement and insists on "time to regroup".

The 39-year-old Swiss lost his men's Singles quarter-final match to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets of 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-0 and was given a standing ovation by the crowd on the Centre Court. It was also the first time Federer lost to a set to love in Wimbledon.