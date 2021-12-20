Dominic Thiem Pulls Out Of Events Leading Up To Australian Open

In a long post on social media, Thiem, who had also withdrawn from the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi recently, wrote, "After speaking to my team, we have decided to return to Austria, instead of flying directly to Australia."



"Unfortunately, I caught a cold (and tested negative for Covid-19) while in Dubai and was unable to practice last week. I will therefore not be in the physical condition required to be able to play the ATP Cup and Sydney ATP 250. After not competing for the past six months, I can't take the risk of coming back too soon and picking up a further injury… My aim is still to play the Australian Open but we will make a final decision about my participation by the end of December," added Thiem, who had achieved his career-high ATP ranking of No. 3 in March, 2020.