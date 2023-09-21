‘Deeply Moved’: Gatorade Comes Forward in Support of Sumit Nagal

After coming across the Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal’s heartfelt confession, Gatorade has decided to support the tennis player by signing a three-year deal with him.

Sumit will be assisted on his recovery and nutrition needs under the guidance of a team of experts at the Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI).

“I am deeply moved and grateful to join hands with Gatorade. This association comes to me at a pivotal time, and I am thankful my hard work and passion is getting recognized and appreciated. With Gatorade by my side, I am sure I will reach new heights and give it my all both on and off the court,” said Sumit Nagal.