Daniil Medvedev Wins US Open, Denies Novak Djokovic Calendar Grand Slam

"You never know if you're going to achieve [winning a major] in your career. I was always saying if I don't, I just want to know that I did my best to do it," Medvedev said.



"[I feel] a lot of happiness. That's my first Grand Slam. I don't know how I'm going to feel if I win a second one or third one. That's my first one, so I'm really happy. Means a lot to me," the Russian told atptour.com.



After his semifinal win against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, Medvedev had promised to take the fight to Djokovic in the final. "No matter the score, I'm just going to turn up the heat," he had said. And he delivered on Monday (IST).



Medvedev made his first major final two years ago at the US Open on the same court inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. On that occasion, the Russian suffered a five-set loss against Spain's Rafael Nadal. But this time, Medvedev controlled the match from the first game and earned the biggest win of his career after two hours and 15 minutes.



"First of all I want to say sorry for you fans and Novak. We all know what he was going for today," Medvedev said during the trophy ceremony. "I've never said this [to] anybody, but I will say it right now. For me, you are the greatest tennis player in history."



The 25-year-old double-faulted on his first championship point at 5-2 in the third set and lost serve for the first time in the match later in the game. The crowd then egged Djokovic back into the match from there, and Medvedev double-faulted again on his next match point. But the 13-time tour-level winner, despite suffering from cramps, successfully served out the match the second time, falling to the court after Djokovic missed a backhand return into the net.