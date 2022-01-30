An Unrelenting Rafael Nadal Produces a Magical Miracle in Melbourne

Having suffered for it, Nadal decided to switch tactics. The wily southpaw from Mallorca deployed some feathery drop shots to draw Medvedev forward. The move unsettled the Russian, forcing him to answer questions in the forecourt. The nervy world No.2 found himself wanting, opening the door for Nadal to work his way back into the contest. Deft touches and sharp angles did the trick, and a nervous Medvedev plunged headlong into the tactical trap.

Nadal dictated play from there and despite some stubborn tennis from the world No.2, the big match experience and the never say die spirit of the Spaniard proved to be an insurmountable challenge to an increasingly weary Russian. Even though Medvedev showed some determination in the end, all he could do was claw even with a last gasp break at 4-5 in the fifth. But Nadal broke again in the next game and held to love, securing an epic 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 victory to add another storied chapter to an already golden legacy in tennis.

"One month and a half ago, I thought maybe there is a chance that it was going to be my last Australian Open but now that's given me plenty of energy to keep going. I'm going to keep trying my best to keep coming back next year," said an elated Nadal in the post-match presentation.