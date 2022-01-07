Australia Border Force Cancel Czech Player Renata Voracova's Visa, Detain Her

The tennis player was reportedly informed by the ABF officials that she must soon leave the country, but it is still unclear if she intends to challenge the decision. She is believed to have entered Australia last month with a vaccine exemption granted by Tennis Australia because she had recently contracted and recovered from Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Czech diplomats are in contact with the player and the country's embassy has launched a formal protest with Australian authorities.

"We can confirm that Czech tennis player Renata Vorácová is in the same detention as Djokovic, together with several other players," the Czech Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We submitted through our embassy in Canberra a protest note and are asking for an explanation of the situation," it added.