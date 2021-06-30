Federer Through to Round 2 at Wimbledon After Opponent's Injury

"It is awful. It shows that one shot can change the outcome of a match, a season, a career," said Federer after the match.



"I wish him all the best and I hope he recovers quickly so we see him back on the courts. He could have won the match at the end. Obviously, he was the better player, so I definitely got a bit lucky," added Federer.



Federer, who currently ranked eighth in the world, is eyeing his 21st Grand Slam title to go clear of Rafael Nadal, who too has won 20 Grand Slam titles.



"You do not get many walkovers throughout a career and you try also not to have it happen to yourself. It is a reminder how quickly it goes. But of course, I am obviously happy I can get another chance for another match here. I worked very hard and at the end I enjoyed myself out here today. It was great fun until the end, obviously," he said at the Centre Court.