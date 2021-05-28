Sushil Kumar Summoned Gangsters to Chhatrasal for Brawl: Police 

‘Encroachment of property’ and ‘threat to eliminate’ were the reasons for the dispute which resulted in Sagar’s death on 5 May, according to police sources.



Following inquiry of those arrested, police have learnt that all four were at Asoda village in Bahadurgarh when they spoke to Sushil. They had come to know about Sushil being at loggerheads from one Kala Satta. When Manjeet rang up Ajay Kumar, the physical education teacher at the Chhatrasal Stadium, to scoop out more details, Sushil came on the line.



Sushil reportedly instructed them to come to Chhatrasal Stadium after switching off their mobile phones, according to a police officer.

Bhupendra was arrested in 2011 for a double murder. Mohit is a henchman of gangster Naveen Bali. After Neeraj Bawana was arrested, Bali has been in charge of operations for the gang, the report stated.

According to Tayal, during the interrogation of those arrested, they disclosed that on 5 May, they came to Chhatrasal stadium. “At around 12 am, they all reached the stadium in two vehicles, a Scorpio and a Breeza. They were actively involved in the crime and they have narrated the sequence of events and details of other persons involved in the crime. On hearing the police siren, they could not escape in their vehicles and left their cars and their weapons at the spot,” Tayal said.