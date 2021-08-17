Indian Legend Sunil Gavaskar Tears Apart England Squad

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar slammed the England team, calling them a 'two and a half men team' over-reliant on skipper Joe Root and star pacer James Anderson and even predicted a 4-0 series win for India.

"It's just Joe Root and Jimmy Anderson. With the greatest of respect to all who are playing there, it doesn't look like a proper Test team. In bowling, there was just Jimmy Anderson, and there was nobody else. Robinson got five wickets in Trent Bridge, but it's really a 'two and a half men' kind of a team," Gavaskar said on the Sony Sports Network on Monday night.

India won the second Test match at Lord's by 151 runs to go 1-0 up in the five-match series. India had set England a target of 272 runs, thanks to the 89-run ninth-wicket partnership between Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. Shami and Bumrah then gave India early breakthroughs before Mohammed Siraj, and Ishant Sharma joined the party.