Mohammed Siraj’s Growth as Test Bowler Adds New Depth to India's Pace Attack

The player of the match adjudicator in the Lord’s Test was surely a batter or is a fan of only batting in cricket. For what else explains player of the match being awarded to a batsman, Lokesh Rahul, instead of the bowlers?

Surely, there were many in contention for the award. Everyone in the Indian pace attack deserved a look-in for their performances with the ball throughout the Test.

But, most importantly, didn’t anyone think about Mohammed Siraj’s match haul of eight for 126? Or the fact that he came close to claiming a hat-trick twice in the Test?

Siraj surely changed the complexion of the match in both the innings. He charged in throughout the Test, showed great skills with the ball and delivered each time skipper Virat Kohli threw the ball to him.