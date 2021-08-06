PR Sreejesh Dedicates His Olympic Bronze Medal to His Father

PR Sreejesh pulled off an all-important save in the final seconds of the match against Germany.
Image: PTI / Gurinder Osan
PR Sreejesh dedicated his bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 to his father. India defeated Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match and Sreejesh saved a penalty corner in the final seconds.
He shared a video of his family celebrating India's historic bronze medal win in Kerala. The goalkeeper dedicated the victory to his father and said that he was the sole reason for Sreejesh's success.
Sreejesh grabbed eyeballs as he pulled off spectacular saves throughout the tournament. The veteran goalkeeper made his debut in 2006 and captained the Indian side in the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Sreejesh conceded seven goals against Australia in the second group stage match of the Tokyo Olympics. Post that performance, he bounced back with impressive saves against attacking teams like Argentina and Great Britain.
The senior player was always vocal on the field as he guided the Indian defence with his tips.
Sreejesh has been a stalwart of the Indian men's hockey team over the past decade.
The Indian men's hockey team won a medal at the Olympics after 41 years. Before this, India won the gold medal at the 1980 Moscow Olympics.
