Dipika Pallikal's Motherhood Journey: Struggle With Infertility, Winning Return

"When you announce you’re going to take a break to start a family, the first thought that comes to everyone's mind is – 'She’s done. She’s not going to come back. She’s put her husband and her family before her career'," recalled Dipika Pallikal Karthik, in the year 2022.

This is a woman who is among the greatest squash players of this country, the first Indian to enter the top 10 in the world squash rankings, with four CWG, four Asian Games, and five World Championship medals.

That Dipika took time off to have her twin sons at the peak of her career and made a successful comeback in 2022 is a testament to her strength, self-belief, and conviction. It has very little to do with the Indian sports ecosystem that makes little to no room for any female athlete's aspirations of motherhood.