‘Ice Cool at the Big Stage’: Sportspersons React to Neeraj Chopra’s Silver

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra ended India's 19-year-long wait for a medal at the World Athletics Championships by clinching the silver medal in the javelin throw final in Oregon, United States on Sunday, 24 July, with an impressive 88.13 metre throw.

Former long jumper Anju Bobby George, the only other Indian with a podium finish at the World Championships, as well as other notable athletes, congratulated Chopra on his historic feat.