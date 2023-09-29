India's First Judo World Champion: Story of 16 Years Old Linthoi Chanambam

Linthoi Chanambam from Manipur is a homegrown hero.
(Photo: The Quint/Aroop Mishra)
Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia Reporter & Camera: Borun Thokchom
''I know I am cadet, I am very small but still, I feel like I have done something. I created history'', said 16 years old Judoka from Mayang Imphal, Manipur who created history by becoming the first ever Indian to win gold at the 2022 World Cadet Judo Championship held in Sarajevo, Bosnia.
Born to a fish farmer, Linthoi spent her early childhood helping her father catch, transport and even sell fish. From playing football and boxing, Linthoi's love for sports started early on.
In 2014, at only 8 years of age, Linthoi took up Judo at the Mayai Lambi Sports Academy close to her house.
Linthoi's match at the 2022 World Cadet Judo Championship held in Sarajevo, Bosnia.
Linthoi cycling near her house.
In 2017, Linthoi got recruited by JSW to train at IIS (Inspire institute of sports), a high-performance sports training centre in Bellary, Karnataka.
Back then, Linthoi didn't even speak any other language. She could only speak some broken English. All she had was love and dedication towards Judo and she gave it her all.
Linthoi being very close to her father, it was very difficult for him to send his 11 years old away from home.
Shortly after joining IIS, Linthoi won her first national medal in 2018 Sub-Junior National Championship. She continued her winning streak by winning a gold in 2021-22 Sub-Junior & Cadet Judo Championship and another gold at the 2022 Asian Cadest & Junior Judo Championship.
Linthoi after winning Gold at 2022 World Cadet Judo Championship.
At IIS, Linthoi is trained by Mamuka Kizilashvili, judo head coach. Linthoi says, he has taken care of her like his own daughter.
In 2020, Mamuka took Linthoi and other cadets to Georgia for a month-long training camp. Due to COVID lockdown, the training camp was stretched up to nine months for Linthoi. Unlike other cadets, she was a minor and hence couldn't travel by herself. She stayed with coach Mamuka in his family in their hometown, few hours from Tiblisi.
Linthoi with coach Mamuka in Georgia.
Linthoi is a regular teenager who loves pizza and hip-hop music but an extra-ordinary player when she is on the judo mat.
Linthoi during a training session in IIS.
Linthoi's match at the 2022 World Cadet Judo Championship held in Sarajevo, Bosnia.
Linthoi's story is similar to that of many champions from the families of farmers in the northeast. She took that one opportunity at a very young age and give it all to her sports, which changed her life.
Her parents countered numerous challenges, endured hardships toiling tirelessly on their farms to make ends meet. They remained unwavering in their support for their children so that they never feel disheartened.
Linthoi with her parents.
Linthoi acknowledges the support she has got, the expectation of people, and her mind is set to keep doing her best and keep winning.
