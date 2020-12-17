Sports Ministry Formally Recognises Yoga as a Competitive Sport

On this occasion, Rijiju said that the competitions that will arise out of the recognition of yogasana as a sport will enhance interest in yoga among people around the globe.

He also said that both the ministries have been closely working together to establish yogasana as a competitive sport and that a plan is being made to include yogasana as a sport discipline in Khelo India and in the University Games.

"We will also pitch it at the National Games but the aim and objective of any sport is to be included in Olympics and this is a beginning of a long journey," Rijiju said, adding that yogasana is going to become a beautiful, attractive and popular sport.

The Secretary AYUSH also informed that various steps or activities will form part of the road map and the future development of yogasana Sport like a pilot yogasana competition named as "National Individual Yogasana Sports Championship" (Virtual Mode) to be held in early 2021.

Launching of an Annual Calendar of competitions, events and programmes of yogasana sport, development of Automated Scoring System for the yogasana championship.

Courses for coaches, referees, judges and directors of competitions, coaching camps for players.

Yogasana as a Sport discipline in National Games, Khelo India and international sports events will be introduced along with steps to create job opportunities for yogasana athletes.