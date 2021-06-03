Yuvraj Singh Foundation to Set Up 1000 Beds for COVID-Relief

Former Indian cricketer and one of the most swashbuckling left-handers to have graced the game, Yuvraj Singh is doing his bit to ramp up the relief measures in India’s ongoing fight with COVID-19 as he announced the aid of 1000 beds through the YouWeCan foundation. According to its website, the southpaw’s non-profit organization had put up a health camp as well in February earlier this year.
The second wave of COVID-19 has brought India to its knees as the nation records an average of 1 lakh cases per day. Things had gone from bad to worse in May with single-day numbers breaching the 4 lakh-mark last month. Although the country has witnessed a marginal dip in infection rates, the deadly virus continues to run amok.
“All of us have lost loved ones and also witnessed countless cases of people struggling for oxygen, ICU beds and other critical care facilities required to combat COVID. I too, have been deeply impacted by this and felt that we all need to step up to support our healthcare providers and the central as well as state governments who are all working tirelessly,” Yuvraj Singh said in a statement, as per PTI.
The cricketing fraternity has contributed to the cause, both by using their reach to spread the word on safety protocols and by pledging funds to procure relief resources. Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma raised over Rs 11 crore through their initiative, 'In This Together' via Ketto’s crowdfunding platform. Pat Cummins, Brett Lee, Sachin Tendulkar, Jaydev Unadkat, Sheldon Jackson and Nicholas Pooran are among others who stepped up and donated in various schemes.
