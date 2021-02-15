Yuvraj Singh Booked For ‘Casteist Slur’ on Yuzvendra Chahal

Following the controversy, the 39-year-old former cricketer had come out with an apology on Twitter after facing a lot of backlash on social media.

"This is to clarify I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the lines of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people. I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception," Yuvraj had tweeted.

"I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments or feelings, I would like to express apology for the same," he added.

Yuvraj announced his retirement from international cricket in 2019 after representing India in 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests.