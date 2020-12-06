Watch: ‘I’m Not Dhoni’ Jokes Wade After Missing Dhawan Stumping

India beat Australia by 6 wickets on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 T20I series lead on Sunday in Sydney.

Australia, captained by Matthew Wade, set India a 195-run target which the visitors chased down with two balls to spare. The highest score in the Indian team was made by opener Shikhar Dhawan who made 52 off 36 balls.

The two players were involved in a light-hearted moment during the Indian chase when Wade made a close attempt to stump Dhawan during the 9th over. Shikhar was batting on 39 and reached and missed a Swepson delivery. Wade caught the ball behind him him and went for the stumps when Dhawan lifted his left leg to regain balance.

The decision had to be sent to the third umpire who ruled Dhawan not out. As replays showed on the big screen, Wade joked with Dhawan and said, ‘I’m not MS Dhoni’.

Both players shared a laugh, as did the commentators.