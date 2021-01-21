Rahane Receives Red Carpet Welcome on Reaching Mumbai Home

Besides Rahane, head coach Ravi Shastri, batsman Rohit Sharma, pacer Shardul Thakur, and opener Prithvi Shaw reached Mumbai while fourth Test hero Rishabh Pant landed in New Delhi early on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, speedster Mohammed Siraj, who bagged a five-wicket haul in the seocnd innings of the fourth Test that India won by three wickets, reached his home town Hyderabad, and visited the graveyard where his father is buried. His father passed away while Siraj was in Australia, and declined the team offer to visit Hyderabad to be with his family after his father's death.

Rahane had taken over the captaincy from Virat Kohli after the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy when he latter returned home to be with his wife who was expecting their first child. The baby was born last week.

India won the four-Test series 2-1.

India's next assignment is a full fledged home series against England.