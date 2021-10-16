Watch: Kapil Dev Wears New Avatar On Cricket Field in Advert

After some entertaining adverts with Rahul Dravid, Neeraj Chopra and other cricketers, CRED has produced yet another one which features Kapil Dev.

The 1983 World Cup winning captain shared the video on social media himself and he can be seen playing cricket and donning some rather colourful attires through the video.

In the advert, Kapil mimics Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who plays the lead role in the movie on the 1983 World Cup win.