Watch: Andre Russell Gets Run-Out in Bizarre Manner in BPL

However, after hitting the stumps at the striker’s end, the ball deflected towards the wickets at the other end of the pitch and knocked over the bails before Russell had made his ground, resulting in his dismissal.

It was the final delivery of the over. Russell, who smashed a six of his second delivery, looked set to play few more big shots before the unique manner of his dismissal.

Dhaka Platoon kept fighting back in the game and managed to put up a target of 184 runs for Khulna Tigers. Dhaka finished a solid batting innings on 183/6, the openers provided a good start and captain Riyad got quick runs at the death.

However, that wasn't enough as Khulna chased down the target with five wickets and six balls to spare.