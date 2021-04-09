Watch: Advert Featuring Angry Dravid Has Kohli & Fans in Splits

Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid has been featured in an advertisement that was created quite a storm on social media on 9 April.

Dravid, known for his calm demeanour, is seen being hassled and reacting rather aggressively while being stuck in traffic in Bangalore.

Understandably, this had cricket fans and Virat Kohli in splits hours before IPL 2021 was set to begin,