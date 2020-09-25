Virat Kohli Drops 2 KL Rahul Catches, Twitter Flooded With Memes

IPL 2020: Twitter flooded as Virat Kohli drops two catches off KL Rahul during the opener’s century vs RCB. The Quint IPL 2020: Twitter flooded as Virat Kohli drops two catches off KL Rahul during the opener’s century vs RCB. | (Photo: BCCI) Sports Buzz IPL 2020: Twitter flooded as Virat Kohli drops two catches off KL Rahul during the opener’s century vs RCB.

Kings XI Punjab captain K.L. Rahul on Thursday shattered a few IPL records with a blistering 69-ball 132 not out – the highest individual score by an Indian in the league – that helped Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) crush Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 97 runs in Dubai on Thursday night. Rahul’s counterpart in the match, Virat Kohli though had a forgettable outing. With the bat he scored just 1 run off 5 balls and during Punjab’s innings he dropped the on-song Rahul twice! First when he was batting on 83 and then when he was on 90. Known for his impeccable fitness and quick reflexes on the field, the two dropped catches were a rarity for Virat and after the loss, he stepped up and admitted his mistakes were a big factor in the team’s loss.

“I have to stand in front and take the brunt of it, not the best day in the office, couple of important chances of KL when he was set and that cost us 35-40 runs at a later stage maybe if we restricted them to 180 we wouldn’t have under pressure from ball one to chase. We know exactly where we went wrong and I have to put my hand up and say couple of important chances went down.” Virat Kohli to Star Sports

Also read: Virat Speaks After Dropping Sitters Off KL Rahul During His 132

But even as the Indian skipper acknowledged his mistake, his fans and Indian cricket followers had already flooded Twitter with their view on the skipper’s fielding misses.