Virat’s Team India Family Welcome His Daughter to the ‘Girl Gang’

The youngest addition to the Sharma-Kohli family is also the newest addition to the ‘girl gang’ of India’s men’s cricket team with most of the fathers in the squad having baby girls.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who helped India draw the SCG Test on Monday, is father to two baby girls. His wife, Prithvi posted, ‘Congratulations. One more baby girl in the gang!’ when Virat announced the birth of his daughter on social media.

Virat’s predecessor MS Dhoni is father to Ziva, while India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma too, has a daughter with his wife Ritika – Samaira. The two-year-old in fact, was born two years back during India’s last tour of Australia.

Indian Test skipper – in Virat’s absence – Ajinkya Rahane and his wife, Radhika, welcomed a baby girl last year and named her Arya. Arya and Radhika had travelled to the UAE to be with Ajinkya during the IPL and were also in Australia for the first half of the tour.

Cheteshwar Pujara too, has a baby girl and was joined by Ashwin and Rahane for a ‘father’s day out’ in November when the three had an off day together.