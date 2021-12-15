Twitter Reacts To Virat Kohli's Press Conference With Hilarious Tweets

India Test captain Virat Kohli quashed the chatter around his availability for the ODIs against South Africa, saying "I was always available". His comments dismissed the talk of him not taking part in the ODI series against South Africa which would follow after the three Tests.

India’s former T20 and ODI captain also clarified that he was not told to not leave T20 captaincy when he had spoken to the BCCI about it, adding that the news was well received by the administrators. He also clarified that he had not been spoken to previously about the change of captaincy and was informed 90 minutes before the decision was announced by the chief of the selection committee Chetan Sharma.

