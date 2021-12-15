Kohli Refutes Ganguly; Says There Was No Prior Communication on Captaincy

Addressing the media virtually from Mumbai, Kohli said that he had not been asked to not give up his leadership in the T20s and further asserted that there had been no prior communication with regards to him being dropped from the post in the ODI format.

"I was contacted one-and-a-half hours before the selection meeting on the 8 December for the Test series. There was no prior communication to me at all since I announced the T20I captaincy decision until the 8th of December, where I got a call before the selection meeting. The chief selector discussed with me the Test team, to which we both agreed. And before ending the call, I was told the five selectors have decided I will not be the ODI captain, to which I replied, 'okay, fine', and in the selection call afterwards, we chatted about it briefly. That's what happened. There was no communication prior to that at all,” Kohli said.

"I have taken a lot of pride in being the Captain, I've done the best as I could. My motivation to do well will not dip at all. One thing I will say about captaincy is I have been absolutely honest to this job," said Kohli.

The change of guard was officially announced on 8 December via a press release by the BCCI after which the board President Sourav Ganguly said that he had spoken to Kohli and discussed the matter as well. Ganguly had said

"It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats," Ganguly was quoted as saying by ANI.

"So it was decided that Virat will continue as Test captain and Rohit will take over as the white-ball captain. I as President personally spoke to Virat Kohli and the chairman of selectors has also spoken to him. We have full faith in Rohit Sharma's leadership abilities, and Virat will continue as the Test captain. We as BCCI are confident that Indian cricket is in good hands. We thank Virat Kohli for his contributions as captain in the white-ball format," the BCCI president added.