Twitter Reacts to Gujarat Titans Becoming the First Finalists of IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans became the first finalist of IPL 2022 after beating Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in a last-over thriller on Tuesday at the Eden Gardens.

Titans' "Killer Miller" helped his team reach its first IPL final in their debut season itself hitting three back-to-back sixes in the final over to get the team past the finish line.

Hardik Pandya's team won the toss and elected to bowl first. RR's star opener Jos Buttler was back in form as he scored 89 off 56 balls. Skipper Sanju Samson too played a brilliant knock, scoring 46 runs and helping set a target of 189 for GT to chase.

GT was given a decent start by the top order but Rajasthan's bowlers and excellent fielding kept them restricted in the run-chase. That was until David Miller came into bat and scored 68 off just 38 balls against his former team to finish off the match in style.

