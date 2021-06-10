Twitter Mourns the Loss of India’s Pride, Ace Boxer Dingko Singh

Ngangom Dingko Singh, a maverick boxer who won a gold medal in the 1998 Asian Games, left for heavenly abode on Thursday, 10 June, aged 42. He was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2017 and last year recovered from COVID-19.
An Arjuna awardee in 1998, Dingko was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 2013 to commemorate his exploits in the ring, and his significant contribution to the field of boxing during his illustrious career.
Tributes poured in from all quarters for the man who was at the forefront of Manipur’s boxing revolution, having inspired the likes of Mary Kom, Suranjoy Singh, Sarita Devi, and Devendro Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Dingko as a ‘sporting superstar’ who brought accolades galore to the nation.
Dingko’s demise sent shockwaves through the sporting fraternity. Vijender Singh, Mary Kom paid homage to the boxing icon.
Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar, who played a boxer in his movie Toofan, also offered his sincere condolences to the champion performer.
One of the most formidable boxers to have emerged from Indian soil, Dingko Singh will always be remembered for the legacy he left behind. And his unparalleled stomach for a fight.
Published: 10 Jun 2021,08:45 PM IST