Twitter Mourns the Loss of India’s Pride, Ace Boxer Dingko Singh

Ngangom Dingko Singh, a maverick boxer who won a gold medal in the 1998 Asian Games, left for heavenly abode on Thursday, 10 June, aged 42. He was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2017 and last year recovered from COVID-19.

An Arjuna awardee in 1998, Dingko was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 2013 to commemorate his exploits in the ring, and his significant contribution to the field of boxing during his illustrious career.