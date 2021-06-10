Farewell Dingko Singh, a Fighter On And Off the Ring

Dingko hit the ground running on his international debut in the King's Cup 1997 held in Bangkok, Thailand, not only lifting the trophy but also being declared the best boxer of the meet.

He was selected for the Indian Boxing squad participating in the 1998 Asian Games but was dropped at the eleventh hour for reasons unknown. Shellshocked by the snub, Dingko embarked on a drinking spree and consumed a pint too many to lose consciousness.



However, he made the cut eventually and the event proved to be the pinnacle of his career as he scripted history by winning the Gold medal in the 54 kg Bantamweight category.