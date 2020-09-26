Suresh Raina Trends on Twitter After Chennai Lose One More Game

Suresh Raina trends on Twitter as fans want him to return and play IPL for CSK. The Quint Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina had withdrawn his name due to personal reasons, 20 days before the IPL 2020 started | (Photo courtesy: BCCI) Sports Buzz Suresh Raina trends on Twitter as fans want him to return and play IPL for CSK.

In yet another dismal show, three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a 44-run defeat against a charged-up Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday night, and will now need a quick turnaround to put their campaign back on track. This was the second consecutive defeat of the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team as they were outplayed in every department of the game by Delhi, who rode an all-round effort to set up their second win of the season. Chasing the 176-run target, CSK started on a cautious note but the openers - Shane Watson (14) and Murli Vijay (10) -- once again disappointed their team with their poor show with the willow. Faf du Plessis, however, kept the scorers busy but lacked support from the other end as Ruturaj Gaikwad, too, departed soon after contributing just five runs, as CSK was reduced to 44/3 in 9.1 overs.

Also read: MS Dhoni Hints at Batting Order Rejig After Loss to Delhi Capitals