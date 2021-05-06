Raina Reaches Out Asking for Oxygen Cylinder, Sonu Sood Responds

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina was in a spot of bother as someone in his family needed an oxygen cylinder quite quickly on 6 May.

The CSK mainstay took to Twitter asking for help, tagging Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s personal account in the tweet.

“Urgent requirement of an oxygen cylinder in Meerut for my aunt. Age – 65. Hospitalised with Sever lung infection.Covid +. SPO2 without support 70. SPO2 with support 91. Kindly help with any leads. @myogiadityanath, “tweeted Raina.