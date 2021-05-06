Raina Reaches Out Asking for Oxygen Cylinder, Sonu Sood Responds

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina was in a spot of bother as someone in his family needed an oxygen cylinder quite quickly on 6 May.
The CSK mainstay took to Twitter asking for help, tagging Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s personal account in the tweet.
“Urgent requirement of an oxygen cylinder in Meerut for my aunt. Age – 65. Hospitalised with Sever lung infection.Covid +. SPO2 without support 70. SPO2 with support 91. Kindly help with any leads. @myogiadityanath, “tweeted Raina.
Raina, who missed the IPL in UAE last year to be with his family during the pandemic scored 123 runs in 7 games this season CSK with one half century to his name. CSK were second on the points table with 10 points from 7 games when the tournament was halted due to the bio-bubble being hit by the COVID-19 virus. 3 non-playing CSK members had tested positive in Delhi with bowling coach L Balaji and CEO Kasi Viswanathan among them along with a bus cleaner.
Earlier in the day, India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy’s sister has succumbed to COVID-19. It was just a couple of weeks earlier that the middle-order batter had lost her mother in similar circumstances as well. Her sister Vatsala Shivakumar was suffering from the disease, since last month. Her previous coach Irfan Sait posted a story about the incident on Instagram.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined