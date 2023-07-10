Wishes Pour in for Sunil Gavaskar on Former Indian Captain's 74th Birthday

Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary Indian opener is celebrating his 74th birthday on Monday, 10 July. Fans of the game, from India and all over the world, wished the former great on social media.

Extending the wishes to the former Indian captain, BCCI, on its official handle, wrote, “1983 World Cup-winner, 233 intl. games 13,214 intl. Runs, First batter to score 10,000 runs in Tests. Here's wishing Sunil Gavaskar - former #TeamIndia Captain & batting great - a very Happy Birthday.”