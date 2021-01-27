Sourav Ganguly Stable After Hospital Visit

Indian cricket board president Sourav Ganguly was stable after he was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday following uneasiness and chest pain the previous night.
The former India captain was admitted to the hospital under the supervision of state-run SSKM Hospital's cardiology department head Saroj Mondal, sources said.
Ganguly, 48, had suffered a blackout while working out at his personal gym on January 2 and was taken to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital. He underwent angioplasty and other related tests there and was discharged from the hospital on January 7.
Published: undefined