Shikhar 1st Player to Score Back-to-Back IPL Tons, Twitter Reacts

Took him 168 matches to score his maiden IPL century and now, Shikhar Dhawan is clearly set on catching up on lost time as he’s scored another century- against Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday night in Dubai.

He is now the first cricketer in the tournament’s 13-year history to score back-to-back centuries.

The Delhi opener carried his bat as he reached the landmark in 57 deliveries, also helping the team post 164/5. His century comprised 3 sixes and 12 boundaries with his 48-run partnership with captain Shreyas Iyer being the highest stand for the Capitals.

The left-hander, however, hardly got any support from the rest of his team mates, who combined to score 54 runs off 59 balls. DC captain Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, who returned after an injury, are the joint second highest scorers behind Dhawan with 14 runs each. Pacer Mohammed Shami was the star of what was an economical bowling effort from KXIP. He took two wickets and conceded 28 runs in his four overs. James Neesham, brought in for Chris Jordan, provided the breakthrough with the wicket of the out of form Prithvi Shaw.

Cricket stalwarts and fans took to twitter to celebrate Dhawan’s achievement.