‘Stay United’: Virat, as Rihanna Sparks Global Support for Farmers

Following Rihanna’s tweets, a number of International public figures, including Climate activist Greta Thunberg, US Congressman and Foreign Affairs Committee member Jim Costa and US Vice President’s niece Meena Harris came forward to express solidarity with the farmers’ struggle.

What followed soon after was a statement by India’s Ministry of External Affairs and tweets by Indian celebrities, both decrying global critique of Indian government’s treatment of farmers and/or telling country to stay united amid disagreements.

Prior to Kohli, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shashtri, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma have also tweeted to the global outpour of empathy for farmers.