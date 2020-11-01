Sachin, Sehwag, Yuvraj, Raina Wish VVS Laxman as He Turns 46

The cricketing fraternity wished the former Indian batsman on his birthday as he turned 46 on 1 November.

As former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman turned 46 on Sunday, 1 November, the cricketing fraternity wished the batsman a happy birthday on Twitter.

Laxman, who was known for his immaculate playing style, wrist-work and sound technique, has represented India in 134 Test Matches scoring 8,781 runs and 2,338 runs in 86 One-Day Internationals. His stellar international career was studded with 23 tons (17 in Tests and 6 in ODIs) and 66 half-centuries (56 in Tests and 10 in ODIs).

Laxman’s former teammates and some of India’s greatest cricketers wished the 46-year-old best wishes in their own style.

"Inke wrist mein alag hi twist tha. Happy birthday to a wonderful friend Bhrata VVS Laxman. May you find all the love and happiness," tweeted Virender Sehwag.